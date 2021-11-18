Advertisement

Four Caldwell students indicted on 3rd degree felony charges in Milam County

By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - A Grand Jury in Milam County has indicted four Caldwell High School student-athletes accused of stripping another student on a school bus in September.

Three 17-year-olds and one 18-year-old were each indicted on one count of engaging in organized criminal activity- unlawful restraint. The charge is a 3rd-degree felony.

The news was announced Thursday in a press release from the district attorney in Milam County which is where the alleged incident occurred.

Warrants filed for their arrest say the girls forcibly restrained a 14-year-old student on the bus and undressed her as they were returning to Caldwell following a sporting event. They were arrested in October by Milam County authorities on a charge of indecency with a child by exposure. In the warrants filed, it states one defendant told investigators they were looking for a target to rape and the alleged victim’s shorts and underwear were pulled down to her shins.

Teachers were in the front of the bus when it happened and investigators say one of the girls worked to distract them with music and singing as the incident happened.

Since then, KBTX has learned that two of the adults on the bus are no longer coaches but are still employed by the school district.

The defense attorney for one of the accused spoke with News 3′s Clay Falls on Wednesday and didn’t think the charges fit the alleged crime. You can see that report here.

