Getting game day ready with Brookshire Brothers: DeMarvin Leal debuts new sandwich

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Brookshire Brothers is the “Official Aggieland Watch Party” and with one final home football game left in Texas A&M football’s season, there are still plenty of ways football fans can amplify their season.

DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M Defensive Lineman and one of Brookshire Brothers NIL athletes, suggests trying the newest sandwich to hit the menu at their deli, “The Big Ocho.”

“The Big Ocho” was created by Leal and incorporates all his favorite ingredients like ham, turkey, and especially pepper jack cheese.

For Leal, he says he never imagined having a sandwich named after him.

“You know, growing up as a kid you don’t really think of things like this,” said Leal. “[You never think] ‘oh I can have a sandwich with my name on it. No, not at all.’ So being able to have that happen is a blessing and I’m very grateful to have that happen and have this opportunity.”

Beyond “The Big Ocho”, customers have the opportunity to grab other great items ready to eat items like sushi, fried chicken, brisket nachos, salads, and a whole lot more.

They can take these items out to their tailgates or enjoy them at Stage 12.

On Friday night, Stage 12 will be featuring live music by Savannah Rae from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. According to Sarah Beth Oelze, Stage 12 Event Coordinator, Rae has made appearances on the American Music Awards and NBC’s The Voice.

Following the football game on Saturday, Stage 12 will feature live music again. Zachary Burnett will be performing from 8 p.m. through 10 p.m.

On game day, Brookshire Brothers wants to provide fans with the ultimate game day experience. Guests can watch games on the many screens, play lawn games, enjoy food and drinks, and more.

Parking on football game days will be $40 for the whole day, but fans will receive a $20 Brookshire Brothers gift card for in-store items.

Free parking will be provided for store customers who are just stopping by to shop.

Additionally, if the Aggies win, Brookshire Brothers is giving fans free ice cream. All you need to do is present your game ticket at the register.

Melissa Crager, Public Relations with Brookshire Brothers, says they plan to continue this game day experience for fans for a range of sports.

“So with our partnership with Texas A&M, this will be your ‘Official Aggieland Watch Party’ for all Aggie sports whether that’s baseball, basketball, volleyball,” said Crager. “You can come here and we’ll have the games on TV and just hang out with your friends and have a good time.”

Brookshire Brothers is located at 455 George Bush Drive West in College Station.

