Grimes Co. True Blue Foundation will host 2021 Inaugural Banquet

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Grimes County True Blue Foundation is hosting its 2021 Inaugural Banquet to raise funds to support local officers.

On Saturday, Nov. 20 at the Grimes County Fair Grounds in Navasota there will be live auctions, silent auctions, and a raffle for a golf cart. Proceeds will be used to provide equipment for local law agencies and officers, financially support officers injured on the job, and for scholarships for continuing education or to new recruits attending a law enforcement academy.

Guests speakers at the banquet include Houston Police Department Pilot Chase Cormier, Houston police officer Ronnie Cortez, Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt, and Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell. The banquet also features entertainers Jeff Canada and Neal McCoy.

One example of how donations help the foundation provide equipment to law enforcement can be seen when officers wear their Guardian Angel safety lights.

“It’s mounted on their shoulders. It helps with their safety and visibility at night with flashing lights. It also functions as a flashlight, which gives them hands-free capabilities,” said Vice Chair Steve Johnson

They’ve also been able to provide special cameras that investigators need when they go to a crime scene.

Individual general admission tickets cost $65, and table sponsorships range from $1,000 to $10,000. You can buy your tickets here.

You don’t have to be present to win. You can buy your raffle tickets online here, and if you win, someone from True Blue Foundation will contact you.

You can find a more detailed outline of table sponsorships below:

This is a breakdown of table sponsorships for the 2021 Inaugural Banquet. (Grimes Co. True Blue Foundation)

For table sponsorships or auction item donations, contact Christine Johnson at 936-55-1218 ext. 108.

If you can’t attend the banquet, but you would like to make a donation to the foundation, you can do so here.

Johnson said the Grimes County True Blue Foundation is hoping to raise enough money to set up scholarships for young people who want to pursue a career in law enforcement.

For the full interview with Steve Johnson, watch below:

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.