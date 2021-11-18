From the Ground Up: Champions of more than just agriculture

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As much as Aggieland has grown in recent decades, we remains a premier place for agriculture in the world, from farming, to biology, to ranching, and everywhere in between. It may come as no surprise that we breed some of the best “meat judgers” in the nation, too. Much more than just observing a slab of beef.

Hayden Bennett, Kaitlyn Kotrla, Karli Kaase, and Nathan Kerth are national champions in meat judging, representing College Station High FFA.

“All four of us placed top ten in the nation, so not only did our team get to win together, but we also have another milestone that we got to complete,” Kaase says.

From identifying the right cuts, judging quality, pattern recognition, and presenting their findings to the finest in the meat profession, the students agree that what they’ve learned in agriculture helped them grow in other life skills.

“It’s made us better at public speaking, getting to know people well, giving us the knowledge and background to go succeed in life,” Kaase says.

“We meat judge every week, and it’s taught us time management very well, and sacrifice,” says Kerth. “Outside of agriculture, it’s taught us lots of life skills.”

Katrla hopes this experience will help her be a better ambassador to agriculture.

“We can use those platforms and our successes to educate our classmates, and those classmates can educate the others, and it’s a big rolling thing that happened. We worked hard and were able to learn more about the information and promote it.”

Hayden Bennett thinks programs like FFA or 4H are crucial for ag education, but widening the horizons of tomorrow’s leaders.

“You get a different perspective. Whether it’s food processing or wildlife, or horticulture, there’s something different for everyone, and we’re all experiencing different areas of agriculture.”

And we can expect these students to keep “Championing” those different areas of agriculture.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.