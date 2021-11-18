Advertisement

Health coalition donates Thanksgiving food baskets to hospice patients

By Kassandra Tucker
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A local healthcare coalition is helping hospice patients and their families put food on the table this Thanksgiving.

The 2nd annual Thanksgiving Basket Drive provided family food baskets to area hospices. It’s a tradition Visiting Angels started several years ago to help provide comfort to hospice families during the difficult holidays.

“You just never know how hospice is going to affect a family,” said Claudia Massie, Director of Visiting Angels. “Sometimes our hospice patients are a dependent and sometimes it’s the breadwinner for a family, so it can be a very difficult Thanksgiving season and a very difficult Christmas for a family.”

The healthcare coalition was formed during 2020 to combine resources to help community members in need during the pandemic.

