Millions in enhancements proposed for A&M athletic facilities

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Athletics could soon be on the receiving end of millions of dollars in renovations to its facilities including a new indoor football practice facility.

The Board of Regents will meet Thursday morning to consider the plan that also includes a new indoor track facility. It would go next to the Cushing outdoor track stadium.

Watch Thursday’s meeting at 8:30 a.m. by clicking here.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the plans and the price tags:

That indoor track facility would be budgeted at $55-million.

Redevelopment of the Bright Complex includes a new indoor football practice facility, a new academic support center for student-athletes, renovations to the first and second floors, and relocation of the Slocum Nutrition Center. That would be estimated at $125-million.

And 31 new suites are being proposed for the south end of Kyle Field with an estimated price tag of $25-million.

According to Thursday’s agenda, Texas A&M would begin a fundraising effort and before anything happens, the 12th Man Foundation will have to come up with half of the costs upfront along with a quarter of it in documented pledges. If the proposal is approved, it would be added to the FY 2022 - FY 2026 system capital plan.

A new contract for Athletic Director Ross Bjork and two assistant baseball coaches are also on Thursday’s agenda.

