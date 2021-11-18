Advertisement

More than 1 million COVID patients may not have regained sense of smell, study says

The study estimates between 700,000 and 1.6 million Americans who had the coronavirus either...
The study estimates between 700,000 and 1.6 million Americans who had the coronavirus either lost or had a change in their sense of smell.(NBC12)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Researchers are studying what they’re calling an “emerging public health concern” connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.

JAMA Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery published new research on Thursday that focused on COVID patients who lost their sense of smell and taste after contracting the virus.

The study estimates between 700,000 and 1.6 million Americans who had the coronavirus either lost or had a change in their sense of smell.

For some, the change has lasted for more than six months.

Most recover their sense of smell eventually, but the study suggests some may never do so.

The study calls for more research into the long-term loss of a sense of smell.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the woman stole over $2,100 worth of merchandise
College Station police looking for suspected thief
Four students were arrested for an incident on a school bus.
Milam County Grand Jury meets Thursday, unclear what fate will be for Caldwell High School Students arrested in October
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Thanksgiving generic.
Thanksgiving recipes with The Toasted Yolk Cafe
A breezy north wind will develop in the front's wake, gusting upwards of 25 to 30 mph.
Overnight cold front blows fall back into the Brazos Valley

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Biden: US may not send top dignitaries to Beijing Olympics
President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister...
Biden, Trudeau to discuss electric vehicle dispute at summit
FILE — Thomas 15X Johnson, center, is booked as the third suspect in the slaying of Malcolm X,...
Judge tosses convictions of 2 men in killing of Malcolm X
Milam County Grand Jury meets Thursday, unclear what fate will be for Caldwell High School...
Four Caldwell students indicted on 3rd degree felony charges in Milam County
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about plans to pass President...
Divided House debates Democrats’ expansive social, climate bill