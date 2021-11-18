Advertisement

Near-total lunar eclipse visible in the Brazos Valley sky Friday morning

According to data from Nasa, this will be the longest partial eclipse in 580 years.
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Set those alarm clocks for ~ 2:50 am Friday morning as a near-total lunar eclipse takes place in the Brazos Valley sky!

Friday morning’s full moon (known as the “Beaver Moon”) will pass into the Earth’s shadow, taking on a reddish tint as it does so.

The partial eclipse is slated to begin around 1:18 am, with the maximum eclipse taking place around 3:03 am. At this point, up to 99.1% of the of the moon’s disk will fall into the Earth’s shadow, according to NASA. The partial eclipse will then end around 4:47 am Friday morning as Earth’s shadow moves down to the south and the moon emerges back into the sunlight.

If planning on waking up early to catch the astronomical event, you’ll want to bundle up before heading outside! Temperatures wall fall through the 40s before the sun comes up Friday morning with wind chill values dipping down into the 30s.

If heading outside to catch the neat sight in the sky, grab the jacket!
