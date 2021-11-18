Patient with heart problem discusses how TAVR procedure saved him from “slippery slope to death”

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - For a long time, patients having problems with the aortic valve in their heart could really only turn to open surgery to fix it, but advancements in medicine have given them a less intense option.

That option, called transcatheter aortic valve replacement, or TAVR, is only available at College Station’s Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in the Brazos Valley. Hubert Vestal, who lives in Navasota, was the first patient to have the procedure done there two years ago this November.

It was about five years ago when Vestal started having heart problems. His doctor in Tomball told him his aortic valve was closing. It wasn’t until Vestal moved to the Brazos Valley he started seeing a doctor at Baylor Scott & White.

“By then, the aortic valve had closed from a nickel down to a dime, and it’s supposed to be the size of a quarter,” Vestal said.

Vestal says his condition was making it difficult for him to breathe and keep his balance while walking. He says his doctor recommended a TAVR procedure to fix his valve.

“I knew I was going down a slippery slope to death if I didn’t get it done,” Vestal said.

TAVR is a minimally invasive alternative to open heart surgery. Doctors insert a catheter into the leg or chest of the patient and guide it to the heart to repair the aortic valve. It’s a treatment that allows many patients to return home the next day. Vestal spent only two nights in the hospital.

“Two nights and back home, and everything went smooth,” Vestal said. “I had no more problems with that.”

Vestal says he felt virtually no pain throughout the procedure or during his one day of recovering in the hospital, and that he hasn’t experienced any health problems stemming from his heart since getting it done. He says it’s obvious why he recommends it to those who need it.

“Well, because it will save their life,” Vestal said. “If they talk to these doctors and let them go over it with them, it’s no benefit to them. They just want to try to help everybody.”

TAVR is still a major procedure that has risks. For more information, you can contact Baylor Scott & White or click here.

