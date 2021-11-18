Advertisement

Queen Theater scheduled to reopen next year

By Caleb Britt
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One of Bryan’s downtown landmarks is set to reopen early next year. The Queen Theater has hosted limited events during the pandemic but will entertain the community again starting Jan. 14, 2022, according to Bryan’s deputy city manager, Joey Dunn.

“People are very excited about coming, and they’ve got a lot of memories here in the Queen and are excited about it opening on a regular basis,” Dunn said.

The theater will be managed by EPMC Group, LLC, which is owned by the Schulman family. The family’s history with the city goes back nearly a century.

A few doors down, the Schulman family will operate a new restaurant named Billy’s Grill and Bar that will play a major role in The Queen.

“Kind of a sports bar, but the kitchen will also supply premium beverage and food service to the Queen as well as the Palace,” Dunn said.

The Palace Theater, which will also be managed by the Schulman family, will start renovations early next year. Dunn said he hopes this will reengage both theaters.

“Our goal is to see these facilities full of people five nights a week, perhaps even during the day Saturdays and other special events going on.”

Dunn said he’s excited for the impact on the city going forward.

“We want to see active, with people having fun, having great family entertainment indoors and outdoors,” Dunn said.

