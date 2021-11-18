Advertisement

Rotary Club of Aggieland prepares for annual Thanksgiving basket giveaway

The Rotary Club of Aggieland is preparing to give away 500 food boxes to families in need.
The Rotary Club of Aggieland is preparing to give away 500 food boxes to families in need.(WKYT)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Rotary Club of Aggieland is gearing up for its 23rd annual Thanksgiving basket giveaway.

About two weeks away from our annual Thanksgiving Basket project! 🦃 Don’t forget about Chicken Scratch Bingo THIS FRIDAY (11/5) at 5:30 in The LaSalle Courtyard (in Bryan)! 🐓

Posted by Rotary Club of Aggieland on Wednesday, November 3, 2021

The project started in 1998 and gave away 12 baskets to families in need. Now, they’re planning to give 500 boxes to families Nov. 19.

The boxes will include turkey, mashed potatoes, corn and green beans among other things. An added bonus will be muffins, according to rotary club member Barbie Patterson.

“This will impact 3,000 people. There’s enough food in those boxes to feed six to eight people, so 500 boxes times six is 3,000, and that’s women, children that need this food,” Patterson said.

All of the boxes have been reserved, but those in need can contact The Bridge Ministries for help.

If you would like to volunteer with the rotary club, you can message them on Facebook here or contact Patterson at barbie@patarch.com.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the woman stole over $2,100 worth of merchandise
College Station police looking for suspected thief
Police say the baby was not properly restrained in a car seat like the one seen in this FILE...
Texas baby fell out of open car door, struck and killed on road, police say
Bryan Police: One person hospitalized following Boonville Road crash
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Wednesday afternoon forecast temperatures and feels like conditions across Texas
Mid-November feels like more like mid-October...but that changes soon

Latest News

Bryan ISD biology students receive lesson on science communication from Brazos County Health...
Bryan ISD biology students receive lesson on science communication from Brazos County Health Authori
Wednesday Night Weather Update 11/17
Wednesday Night Weather Update 11/17
Milam County Grand Jury meets Thursday, unclear what fate will be for Caldwell High School...
Milam County Grand Jury meets Thursday, unclear what fate will be for Caldwell High School Students arrested in October
The Queen Theater is set to reopen Jan. 14, 2022.
Queen Theater scheduled to reopen next year