Rotary Club of Aggieland prepares for annual Thanksgiving basket giveaway

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Rotary Club of Aggieland is gearing up for its 23rd annual Thanksgiving basket giveaway.

About two weeks away from our annual Thanksgiving Basket project! 🦃 Don’t forget about Chicken Scratch Bingo THIS FRIDAY (11/5) at 5:30 in The LaSalle Courtyard (in Bryan)! 🐓 Posted by Rotary Club of Aggieland on Wednesday, November 3, 2021

The project started in 1998 and gave away 12 baskets to families in need. Now, they’re planning to give 500 boxes to families Nov. 19.

The boxes will include turkey, mashed potatoes, corn and green beans among other things. An added bonus will be muffins, according to rotary club member Barbie Patterson.

“This will impact 3,000 people. There’s enough food in those boxes to feed six to eight people, so 500 boxes times six is 3,000, and that’s women, children that need this food,” Patterson said.

All of the boxes have been reserved, but those in need can contact The Bridge Ministries for help.

If you would like to volunteer with the rotary club, you can message them on Facebook here or contact Patterson at barbie@patarch.com.

