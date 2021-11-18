Texas A&M’s Spiller Named Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Semifinalist

TYLER, Texas –Texas A&M football’s Isaiah Spiller was named one of 16 semifinalists for The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced Thursday by SPORTTyler and The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Selection Committee.

The Spring, Texas native ranks third in the SEC with 914 rushing yards and is on pace to cross the 1,000 yard mark for the second-straight season. Spiller needs 104 yards on the ground to become the seventh Aggie to reach 3,000 career-rushing yards. The 2020 Doak Walker Award semifinalist is on pace to set career-highs in rushing attempts, rushing yards, receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Spiller is one of four student-athletes that were named semifinalists for the second consecutive season. Finalists will be announced on Dec. 14, 2021 with the winner scheduled to be honored at an award banquet in Tyler, Texas on Jan. 12, 2022.

2021 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Semifinalists

Gerry Bohanon, Baylor, QB, Junior – Earle, AR (Earle HS) Big 12

Kennedy Brooks, Oklahoma, RB, Junior – Mansfield, TX (Mansfield HS) Big 12

Jacob Cowing, UTEP, WR, Sophomore – Maricopa, AZ (Maricopa HS) Conf-USA

Frank Harris, UTSA, QB, Senior – Schertz, TX (Clemens HS) Conf-USA

Sincere McCormick, UTSA, RB, Junior – Converse, TX (Judson HS) Conf-USA

Tanner Mordecai, SMU, QB, Junior – Waco, TX (Midway HS) American Athletic

Bijan Robinson, Texas, RB, Sophomore – Tucson, AZ (Salpointe HS) Big 12

Abram Smith, Baylor, RB, Senior – Abilene, TX (Abilene HS) Big 12

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State, WR, Sophomore – Rockwall, TX (Rockwall HS) Big Ten

Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M, RB, Junior – Spring, TX (Klein Collins HS) SEC

Jerreth Sterns, Western Kentucky, WR, Junior – Waxahachie, TX (Waxahachie HS) Conf-USA

Clayton Tune, Houston, QB, Junior – Carrollton, TX (Hebron HS) American Athletic

Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State, RB, Sophomore – Round Rock, TX (Cedar Ridge HS) Big 12

Garrett Wilson, Ohio State, WR, Junior - Austin, TX (Lake Travis HS) Big Ten

Xavier Worthy, Texas, WR, Freshman – Fresno, CA (Central East HS) Big 12

Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky, QB, Grad Student – Victoria, TX (Victoria East HS) Conf-USA