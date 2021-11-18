Texas A&M’s Spiller Named Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Semifinalist
TYLER, Texas –Texas A&M football’s Isaiah Spiller was named one of 16 semifinalists for The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced Thursday by SPORTTyler and The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Selection Committee.
The Spring, Texas native ranks third in the SEC with 914 rushing yards and is on pace to cross the 1,000 yard mark for the second-straight season. Spiller needs 104 yards on the ground to become the seventh Aggie to reach 3,000 career-rushing yards. The 2020 Doak Walker Award semifinalist is on pace to set career-highs in rushing attempts, rushing yards, receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.
Spiller is one of four student-athletes that were named semifinalists for the second consecutive season. Finalists will be announced on Dec. 14, 2021 with the winner scheduled to be honored at an award banquet in Tyler, Texas on Jan. 12, 2022.
2021 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Semifinalists
Gerry Bohanon, Baylor, QB, Junior – Earle, AR (Earle HS) Big 12
Kennedy Brooks, Oklahoma, RB, Junior – Mansfield, TX (Mansfield HS) Big 12
Jacob Cowing, UTEP, WR, Sophomore – Maricopa, AZ (Maricopa HS) Conf-USA
Frank Harris, UTSA, QB, Senior – Schertz, TX (Clemens HS) Conf-USA
Sincere McCormick, UTSA, RB, Junior – Converse, TX (Judson HS) Conf-USA
Tanner Mordecai, SMU, QB, Junior – Waco, TX (Midway HS) American Athletic
Bijan Robinson, Texas, RB, Sophomore – Tucson, AZ (Salpointe HS) Big 12
Abram Smith, Baylor, RB, Senior – Abilene, TX (Abilene HS) Big 12
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State, WR, Sophomore – Rockwall, TX (Rockwall HS) Big Ten
Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M, RB, Junior – Spring, TX (Klein Collins HS) SEC
Jerreth Sterns, Western Kentucky, WR, Junior – Waxahachie, TX (Waxahachie HS) Conf-USA
Clayton Tune, Houston, QB, Junior – Carrollton, TX (Hebron HS) American Athletic
Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State, RB, Sophomore – Round Rock, TX (Cedar Ridge HS) Big 12
Garrett Wilson, Ohio State, WR, Junior - Austin, TX (Lake Travis HS) Big Ten
Xavier Worthy, Texas, WR, Freshman – Fresno, CA (Central East HS) Big 12
Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky, QB, Grad Student – Victoria, TX (Victoria East HS) Conf-USA