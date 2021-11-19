Aggies Close Out Day One of Texas Diving Invitational
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M diving team competed at the Texas Diving Invitational Thursday at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center.
Aimee Wilson (350.45) recorded a top-five finish on the 3-meter, while Chloe Ceyanes followed in eighth with a score of 255.25 in the finals.
On the men’s side, Kurtis Mathews posted the highest finish for the Aggies on the day, earning a score of 407.60 to take second place on the 3-meter. Victor Povzner also competed in the final, tallying 369.20 points to finish sixth.
The Aggies return tomorrow for day two of the Texas Diving Invitational. The Aggie women will start 1-meter prelims at 10 a.m. and continue with finals at 5 p.m., while the men will begin with prelims on the 3-meter at 11:45 a.m. with finals following at 6:30 p.m.
Top Finishers:
3-meter – Kurtis Mathews – 407.60
1-meter – Aimee Wilson – 350.45
First place finishes are marked with *