Andrews ISD bus involved in major accident on I-20

Texas DPS has confirmed it happened going eastbound at mile marker 179 on I-20.
Andrews bus 2
Andrews bus 2(None)
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

UPDATE: Three fatalities have now been reported. One adult who was on the bus died at the scene. One adult who was on the bus but airlifted to a hospital died. The driver of the vehicle that struck the bus has also died.

=====

UPDATE: According to Texas DPS, 2 students are in critical but stable condition. One adult on the bus has died. The driver of the vehicle that struck the bus has also died.

=====

UPDATE: CBS7 has received multiple reports that all Andrews students who were being treated at SMMC in Big Spring have been released and reunited with their families.

======

UPDATE: Andrews football game against Springtown has been cancelled tonight.

======

UPDATE: DPS has confirmed multiple fatalities. We do not have an exact number confirmed at this time.

======

UPDATE:

From Andrews ISD: “The bus had members of the marching band on board. Administrators are working to serve the needs of our students and their families. We cannot confirm anything else at this time.”

======

An Andrews ISD bus was involved in a major accident. Texas DPS has confirmed it happened going eastbound at mile marker 179 on I-20.

According to DPS, a car was headed in the wrong direction on the service road and hit the Andrews bus. DPS is on the way to the scene to investigate.

We do not have any information yet on injuries. We will update this story as we get more information.

