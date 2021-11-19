Advertisement

Branch Elementary students set food drive record

Branch Elementary students are excited to impact Brazos Valley families in need.
Branch Elementary students are excited to impact Brazos Valley families in need.(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Branch Elementary students have exceeded their goal for the Food For Families project.

The students set a goal to collect 2,500 cans/dry foods but have now reached over 10,000, according to Matthew LeBlanc, Bryan ISD Executive Director of Communications and Public Affairs.

They were collecting items for the KBTX Food For Families Food Drive, which is Wednesday, December 1.

The students say they believe it’s important to give back to those in need.

”All the stuff that we have and we should be grateful and have gratitude for what we have,” Vaca said.

The students have been learning about gratitude in their classrooms and have been eager to put it into action for the Brazos Valley, according to LeBlanc.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marina Brinkman, Sophie Goodman, Kadie Hartman, and Katherine Hart were indicted Nov. 18 by a...
Four Caldwell students indicted on 3rd degree felony charges in Milam County
Police say the woman stole over $2,100 worth of merchandise
College Station police looking for suspected thief
Four students were arrested for an incident on a school bus.
Milam County Grand Jury meets Thursday, unclear what fate will be for Caldwell High School Students arrested in October
The fire was reported just before 1:00 p.m. on Doe Run Road near Beaver Creek Drive in the...
Fire sweeps through Burleson County home
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

A special event was hosted to celebrate the release of a Davila teacher's new book.
Special event held to celebrate release of Bryan teacher’s second book
Bryan police say 16 video slot machines were seized from a residence on W 18th St.
Three men indicted for illegal gambling den at Bryan home, according to court records
Armando Guitron, Jr.
Man indicted on eight counts of possession of child pornography
Roger Reed
Brazos County Grand Jury indicts man for sexual assault of child
First Financial Bank says its new location at Highway 6 and Harvey Mitchell Parkway should be...
First Financial Bank breaks ground on new location in BCS