Branch Elementary students set food drive record

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Branch Elementary students have exceeded their goal for the Food For Families project.

The students set a goal to collect 2,500 cans/dry foods but have now reached over 10,000, according to Matthew LeBlanc, Bryan ISD Executive Director of Communications and Public Affairs.

They were collecting items for the KBTX Food For Families Food Drive, which is Wednesday, December 1.

The students say they believe it’s important to give back to those in need.

”All the stuff that we have and we should be grateful and have gratitude for what we have,” Vaca said.

The students have been learning about gratitude in their classrooms and have been eager to put it into action for the Brazos Valley, according to LeBlanc.

