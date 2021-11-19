Brazos County Grand Jury indicts man for sexual assault of child

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Roger Reed, 20, has been indicted in Brazos County on a charge of sexual assault of a child.

College Station police say Reed took a girl under the age of 17 to his place after she ran away from home. The two had reportedly been communicated over social media.

At his home, the girl said Reed touched her in a sexual manner without her consent. Reed admitted to officers that he knew she was underage.

