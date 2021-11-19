Bryan Police investigating catalytic converter thefts

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are investigating more catalytic converter thefts. Three were reported stolen from vehicles parked along 29th Street Thursday. One victim says her vehicle was hit that morning while she worked in the 3600 block of East 29th Street.

Police say they have taken reports of 11 catalytic converter thefts this month.

News 3′s Clay Falls is gathering details and will have a new report Friday at 10 p.m.

