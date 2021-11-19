Clark signs volleyball letter with UMHB

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Over at Bryan High School, Thursday afternoon Lady Viking head volleyball coach Stephanie March announced that outside hitter and defensive specialist Faith Clark was signing a national letter of intent with Mary Hardin Baylor in Belton.

Faith was the District 12-6A Hitter of the Year this season. She was a three-year starter and two-time All-Academic All-District honoree for the Lady Vikings.

Faith picked The Cru over Texas Women’s College and East Texas Baptist University. She plans on studying Pre-Law.

