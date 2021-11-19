Advertisement

Clark signs volleyball letter with UMHB

Over at Bryan High School, Thursday afternoon Lady Viking head volleyball coach Stephanie March...
Over at Bryan High School, Thursday afternoon Lady Viking head volleyball coach Stephanie March announced that outside hitter and defensive specialist Faith Clark was signing a national letter of intent with Mary Hardin Baylor in Belton.(Darryl Bruffett)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Over at Bryan High School, Thursday afternoon Lady Viking head volleyball coach Stephanie March announced that outside hitter and defensive specialist Faith Clark was signing a national letter of intent with Mary Hardin Baylor in Belton.

Faith was the District 12-6A Hitter of the Year this season. She was a three-year starter and two-time All-Academic All-District honoree for the Lady Vikings.

Faith picked The Cru over Texas Women’s College and East Texas Baptist University. She plans on studying Pre-Law.

