Advertisement

Community host blood drive in honor of 5 year old battling cancer

Blood drive for Kirbie Pedrazine
Blood drive for Kirbie Pedrazine(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Dozens of community members came out to donate blood in honor of Kirbie Pedrazine, a 5 year old battling cancer.

Kirbie, a kindergartner at St. Joseph Catholic School, is undergoing treatment at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

Realtors with Re/Max Bryan-College Station organized the blood drive in her honor to replenish the blood supply for her and those in need.

Monica Palasota helped organize the blood drive and says Kirbie’s parents have supported other blood drives she’s hosted in the past and wanted to do her part in supporting them in return.

“Kirbie’s parents were a past client of mine in the local Bryan-College Station community. They purchased a home several years ago, and in the past of me giving blood drives, her mom Sandra was always one of our donors,” said Palasota. “When Kirbie started receiving blood, she contacted me and said, how can we help give back to our own community and replenish the blood supply that Kirbie is receiving.”

The blood drive is being held at the Blood Center of the Brazos Valley. Donations are accepted Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

For more information on making a blood donation, click here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marina Brinkman, Sophie Goodman, Kadie Hartman, and Katherine Hart were indicted Nov. 18 by a...
Four Caldwell students indicted on 3rd degree felony charges in Milam County
Switchback Road is shut down while police investigate a crash between a train and vehicle.
18-year-old killed in train versus vehicle crash in Somerville
The city of College Station’s contractor plans on hoisting the new water tower’s bowl into...
City of College Station announces when new water tower will be hoisted
The fire was reported just before 1:00 p.m. on Doe Run Road near Beaver Creek Drive in the...
Fire sweeps through Burleson County home
Four students were arrested for an incident on a school bus.
Milam County Grand Jury meets Thursday, unclear what fate will be for Caldwell High School Students arrested in October

Latest News

Three catalytic converters were reported stolen on 29th Street Thursday.
Bryan Police investigating catalytic converter thefts
Switchback Road is shut down while police investigate a crash between a train and vehicle.
18-year-old killed in train versus vehicle crash in Somerville
Texas A&M Football
How to watch the Texas A&M vs Prairie View A&M game this weekend
Take a look inside the P.A. Smith Hotel: The Crown Jewel of Navasota