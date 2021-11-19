Community host blood drive in honor of 5 year old battling cancer

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Dozens of community members came out to donate blood in honor of Kirbie Pedrazine, a 5 year old battling cancer.

Kirbie, a kindergartner at St. Joseph Catholic School, is undergoing treatment at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

Realtors with Re/Max Bryan-College Station organized the blood drive in her honor to replenish the blood supply for her and those in need.

Monica Palasota helped organize the blood drive and says Kirbie’s parents have supported other blood drives she’s hosted in the past and wanted to do her part in supporting them in return.

“Kirbie’s parents were a past client of mine in the local Bryan-College Station community. They purchased a home several years ago, and in the past of me giving blood drives, her mom Sandra was always one of our donors,” said Palasota. “When Kirbie started receiving blood, she contacted me and said, how can we help give back to our own community and replenish the blood supply that Kirbie is receiving.”

The blood drive is being held at the Blood Center of the Brazos Valley. Donations are accepted Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

For more information on making a blood donation, click here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.