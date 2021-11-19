Advertisement

CSISD choir students earn all-region accolades

Eight earned the opportunity to continue in the process to becoming a member of the Texas...
Eight earned the opportunity to continue in the process to becoming a member of the Texas All-State Choir and will compete in the area round(College Station ISD)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD announced that 22 high school students earned all-region accolades at the Texas Music Educators Association Region 8 auditions.

Of the 22 all-region performers, eight earned the opportunity to continue in the process to becoming a member of the Texas All-State Choir and will compete in the area round, according to CSISD.

The CSISD all-region performs are the following:

  • MaLeigha Banda - Alto 1, AMCHS
  • * Emma Barrow - Alto 2 (First Chair), AMCHS
  • Arianna Cantu - Alto 1, AMCHS
  • Ainsley Cochran - Alto 1, AMCHS
  • Zander Cochran - Bass 2, AMCHS
  • Connor Goldsby - Bass 1, AMCHS
  • Kinsey Helm - Soprano 2, AMCHS
  • * Ashton Jasperson - Bass 2, AMCHS
  • * Leanne Ji - Alto 1, AMCHS
  • * Sam Kaspar - Alto 2, AMCHS
  • Brooke Maness - Alto 1, AMCHS
  • * Silas Merrell - Tenor 1 (First Chair), AMCHS
  • Aiden Ross - Bass 1, AMCHS
  • * Carson Seiber - Bass 2 (First Chair), AMCHS
  • Nylyah Sparks - Alto 2, AMCHS
  • Steed Stover - Tenor, AMCHS
  • Jacob Trimble - Tenor, AMCHS
  • * Owen Troy - Bass 2, AMCHS
  • Kate Welborn - Alto 1, AMCHS
  • * Toni West - Tenor Alternate, AMCHS
  • Matthew Winn - Bass 1, AMCHS
  • Calea Wirtley - Soprano 2, CSHS

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marina Brinkman, Sophie Goodman, Kadie Hartman, and Katherine Hart were indicted Nov. 18 by a...
Four Caldwell students indicted on 3rd degree felony charges in Milam County
Switchback Road is shut down while police investigate a crash between a train and vehicle.
18-year-old killed in train versus vehicle crash in Somerville
The city of College Station’s contractor plans on hoisting the new water tower’s bowl into...
City of College Station announces when new water tower will be hoisted
The fire was reported just before 1:00 p.m. on Doe Run Road near Beaver Creek Drive in the...
Fire sweeps through Burleson County home
Four students were arrested for an incident on a school bus.
Milam County Grand Jury meets Thursday, unclear what fate will be for Caldwell High School Students arrested in October

Latest News

Three catalytic converters were reported stolen on 29th Street Thursday.
Bryan Police investigating catalytic converter thefts
E. Coli
E. coli found in Navasota water supply
Texas A&M Football
How to watch the Texas A&M vs Prairie View A&M game this weekend
Abel Lucio Martinez is wanted on a 2009 warrant for aggravated assault of a child
Man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child