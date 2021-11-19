CSISD choir students earn all-region accolades

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD announced that 22 high school students earned all-region accolades at the Texas Music Educators Association Region 8 auditions.

Of the 22 all-region performers, eight earned the opportunity to continue in the process to becoming a member of the Texas All-State Choir and will compete in the area round, according to CSISD.

The CSISD all-region performs are the following:

MaLeigha Banda - Alto 1, AMCHS

* Emma Barrow - Alto 2 (First Chair), AMCHS

Arianna Cantu - Alto 1, AMCHS

Ainsley Cochran - Alto 1, AMCHS

Zander Cochran - Bass 2, AMCHS

Connor Goldsby - Bass 1, AMCHS

Kinsey Helm - Soprano 2, AMCHS

* Ashton Jasperson - Bass 2, AMCHS

* Leanne Ji - Alto 1, AMCHS

* Sam Kaspar - Alto 2, AMCHS

Brooke Maness - Alto 1, AMCHS

* Silas Merrell - Tenor 1 (First Chair), AMCHS

Aiden Ross - Bass 1, AMCHS

* Carson Seiber - Bass 2 (First Chair), AMCHS

Nylyah Sparks - Alto 2, AMCHS

Steed Stover - Tenor, AMCHS

Jacob Trimble - Tenor, AMCHS

* Owen Troy - Bass 2, AMCHS

Kate Welborn - Alto 1, AMCHS

* Toni West - Tenor Alternate, AMCHS

Matthew Winn - Bass 1, AMCHS

Calea Wirtley - Soprano 2, CSHS

