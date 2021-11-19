CSISD choir students earn all-region accolades
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD announced that 22 high school students earned all-region accolades at the Texas Music Educators Association Region 8 auditions.
Of the 22 all-region performers, eight earned the opportunity to continue in the process to becoming a member of the Texas All-State Choir and will compete in the area round, according to CSISD.
The CSISD all-region performs are the following:
- MaLeigha Banda - Alto 1, AMCHS
- * Emma Barrow - Alto 2 (First Chair), AMCHS
- Arianna Cantu - Alto 1, AMCHS
- Ainsley Cochran - Alto 1, AMCHS
- Zander Cochran - Bass 2, AMCHS
- Connor Goldsby - Bass 1, AMCHS
- Kinsey Helm - Soprano 2, AMCHS
- * Ashton Jasperson - Bass 2, AMCHS
- * Leanne Ji - Alto 1, AMCHS
- * Sam Kaspar - Alto 2, AMCHS
- Brooke Maness - Alto 1, AMCHS
- * Silas Merrell - Tenor 1 (First Chair), AMCHS
- Aiden Ross - Bass 1, AMCHS
- * Carson Seiber - Bass 2 (First Chair), AMCHS
- Nylyah Sparks - Alto 2, AMCHS
- Steed Stover - Tenor, AMCHS
- Jacob Trimble - Tenor, AMCHS
- * Owen Troy - Bass 2, AMCHS
- Kate Welborn - Alto 1, AMCHS
- * Toni West - Tenor Alternate, AMCHS
- Matthew Winn - Bass 1, AMCHS
- Calea Wirtley - Soprano 2, CSHS
