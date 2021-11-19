E. coli found in Navasota water supply

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Navasota has announced that E. coli bacteria was found in the water supply Friday.

The city has isolated the water well, they plan to disinfect the well on Nov. 22 and will flush the well and resample it on Nov. 23. Navasota officials said they anticipate the problem to be resolved by Nov. 24.

The bacteria can make people sick with short-term health effects like diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. It also may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, the elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems.

