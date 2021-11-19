First Financial Bank breaks ground on new location in BCS

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - First Financial Bank hosted a groundbreaking event Thursday for its new state-of-the-art location in College Station.

The new 15,000-square-foot location will be located at the northwest corner of Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Highway 6 and should be open in late 2022 or early 2023.

According to a company news release, the new facility will feature a teller line, safety deposit boxes, a deposit-taking ATM, and five drive-thru lanes, including a wider lane designed for large trucks.

“Customers can expect the same services as other First Financial locations, including commercial, real estate and consumer lending, as well as treasury management and trust services and personal banking options,” said the release.

Today, First Financial operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, according to its website.

