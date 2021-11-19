Fisher warns Aggies about overlooking Prairie View A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M will host Prairie View A&M Saturday as both the Aggies and Panthers step out of conference play. While the Aggies are out of the picture in the SEC West, P.V. leads the SWAC west standings with Mississippi Valley State left on their regular-season schedule next week at home.

A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher knows the college football landscape has seen several times where power five teams have taken on FCS programs in the past and come out on the losing end.

Back in September Montana shocked 20th ranked Washington and five years ago North Dakota State took down number 13 Iowa.

Fisher doesn’t want his Aggies to join that group and has preached to his team to not look past the Panthers or that could happen and he thinks with the transfer portal there will be more of those upsets occurring.

“These guys know how to win and they built a great program,” said Fisher.

“Remember Appalachian State and Michigan? I mean you remember them all. You’ve got to play all the time anywhere. If you get down anywhere there is too much talent out there and especially with the transfer portal, you are getting a lot of guys at this level of football that were Division I players that left for different reasons and there are players everywhere,” ended Fisher.

The game will kick off at 11 in the morning from Kyle Field and will not be available on TV. So if you don’t have a ticket you’ll need to use the login information from your television provider to access the game through the ESPN app and either choosing the SEC Network Plus which is free or ESPN plus which is a subscription app.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.