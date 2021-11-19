Advertisement

GOOD NIGHT, MOON: Eclipse dazzles Brazos Valley overnight

The lunar eclipse as captured by KBTX Weather Watcher Randall Light.
The lunar eclipse as captured by KBTX Weather Watcher Randall Light.(KBTX)
By Max Crawford
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:48 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Friday morning’s full moon (known as the “Beaver Moon”) passed into the Earth’s shadow, taking on a rosy tint in the middle of a chilly very early Friday morning.

If you had set your alarm for about 3am, you were able to see the moon at its “rosiest”, with the eclipse completing early this morning.

Were you able to catch a glimpse of this lunar happening? Send all photos and videos here.

