How to watch the Texas A&M vs Prairie View A&M game this weekend

Saturday’s game will be the first in Texas A&M history to be streamed exclusively on SEC Network+ and ESPN+
Texas A&M Football
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M and Prairie View A&M are facing off this Saturday, but you won’t be able to watch it where you normally would. Saturday’s 11 a.m. game will be the first in Texas A&M history to be streamed exclusively on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.

Anyone who is an SEC Network subscriber has access to SEC Network+, it’s included in the subscription and can be accessed with your TV provider credentials. This includes YouTube TV, DirecTV, AT&T UVerse, Comcast and more.

ESPN+ is a subscription service that is separate from your TV provider and can be accessed through the ESPN App.

To watch the game on SEC Network+, click here.

To watch the game on ESPN+, click here.

