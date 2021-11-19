Man indicted on eight counts of possession of child pornography

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Armando Guitron, Jr., 39, has been indicted in Brazos County on eight counts of possession of child pornography.

College Station police say he had several pornographic images and videos of a 17-year-old on his phone. Some of the videos showed Guitron engaging in various sex acts with the person.

The girl in the videos had been reported as a missing person at the time.

