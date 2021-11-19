Man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Crime Stoppers continues highlighting 40 unsolved cases as they mark 40 years of service in our community.

Abel Lucio Martinez, 43, is one of Crime Stoppers’ most wanted. He is wanted on a 2009 warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to investigators, the last known residence is on Green Street in Bryan. Crime Stoppers hopes to bring justice and closure to the victim in this case.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and could earn a reward if your information helps leads to an arrest. Crime Stoppers will be increasing their reward by 40% and any tip that leads to an arrest during this 40 day period will also be increased.

