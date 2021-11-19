Advertisement

Millions approved for enhancements to Texas A&M athletic facilities

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M System Board of Regents met Thursday. They voted to amend the FY2022-FY2026 Texas A&M University System Capital Plan to construct new sports facilities and redevelop existing sports facilities, the Bright Athletic Complex. The board also approved extending the employment contract for Athletic Director Ross Bjork and many other coaches.

The most extensive upgrades are estimated at $125 million and will occur at the Bight Athletic Complex. Enhancements included a new indoor football practice facility, a new academic support center for student-athletes, renovations to the first and second floors, and relocation of the Slocum Nutrition Center.

In addition, the Texas A&M System wants to construct a new indoor training and track and field competition venue at an estimated cost of $55 million.

Significant improvements are also coming to Kyle Field. Texas A&M officials want to add 31 new suites to the South End Zone of the field at an estimated cost of $25 million.

Regent Elaine Mendoza says these enhancements will elevate Texas A&M Athletics to the top tier in the collegiate market.

“It’s very exciting because this is an investment in our student athletes. It’s an investment in building championship sports here at A&M’s,” said Mendoza. “It’s just going to be a wonderful opportunity to show our support for our student athletes and the athletic programs here at Texas A&M.”

Proposed redevelopment and construction sites for the Texas A&M Bright Area Development.
The regents also voted to allow the Texas A&M University president to extend the contract of athletic director Ross Bjork. Bjork was hired in 2019.

“The president of Texas A&M University came forward, made a recommendation to the board to extend the athletic director’s contract,” said Mendoza. “She built her case around why it was necessary, why she felt that he is the right person for this time and recommended the board approved and we approved it.”

Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork.
“Look at the coaches that he’s hired with regards to baseball and football. Look at the thoughtfulness by which he’s working with the 12th Man Foundation, which we cannot do anything without,” said Mendoza. “The way he is moving forward with trying to build the vision for the athletic complex in working with the coaches and the student athletes and again, the 12th Man to move our facilities forward into support of the student athletes.”

A full release from Texas A&M can be found here.

The complete agenda of the Board of Regents can be found here.

