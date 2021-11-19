Advertisement

NASA astronaut to make historic trip as first Black woman on the ISS crew

Jessica Watkins has been preparing for her first space mission since being selected as an...
Jessica Watkins has been preparing for her first space mission since being selected as an astronaut candidate in 2017.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(CNN) - NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins is set to become the first Black woman on the International Space Station crew.

She’s expected to launch into space in April on the SpaceX Crew-4 mission.

The crew will spend six months in the ISS microgravity laboratory conducting scientific research.

Watkins has been preparing for her first space mission since being selected as an astronaut candidate in 2017.

Watkins earned her bachelor’s degree in geological and environmental sciences at Stanford then went on to earn a doctorate in geology from the University of California, Los Angeles.

