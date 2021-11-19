Special event held to celebrate release of Bryan teacher’s second book

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A special book signing was hosted at Davila Middle School Thursday evening.

Davila teacher Samuel Pittman II recently released his second book, “Alligator Slim and His Snazzy Jazz Band.” His first book is titled, “Alligator Jazz.”

School leaders and Bryan ISD Library Services hosted the event to celebrate. It included cake, a band performance and book signing.

“In the first book, Slim leaves the swamp,” said Pittman. “He gives up the blues and he ends up playing jazz in the city, and he has some struggles. But at the end, everything goes well. In the second book, he and some fellow musicians from the jazz club that they played at form a band.”

You can buy the book through Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Pittman says he’s already thinking of ideas for a third Alligator Slim book.

