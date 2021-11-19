St. Joseph to play for TAPPS Volleyball State Championship on Friday
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WEST, Texas -- The St. Joseph Lady Eagles are headed to the TAPPS State Volleyball Championship match on Friday following a come-from-behind 3 sets to 1 victory (23-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-23) over Bulverde Bracken Christian.
The Lady Eagles are making their first trip ever to the state championship match. First serve is set for 1 pm at West High School.
