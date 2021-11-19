Take a look inside the P.A. Smith Hotel: The Crown Jewel of Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The P.A. Smith Hotel will soon be open to guests and visitors in Grimes County. The hotel has been in the fabric of Navasota since the late 1800s and will reopen in 2021 after years of renovations.

“A good friend of mine who has The Gallery here, she has entertainment on the weekends, walked in here one day and said ‘this is the crown jewel.’ So that has kind of stuck and we call it Navasota’s crown jewel now,” said P.A. Smith co-owner Janice Scheve.

In the coming weeks, Scheve says the P.A. Smith Hotel will begin taking reservations. She and her husband, Steve, bought the hotel in 2017 and have been working to remodel and restore the hotel.

“I would describe it as being very unique, bringing the old with the new,” said Scheve. “It’s over 150 years old. We’ve kept some of the stone. We‘ve added modern Wi-Fi and we have AV, and the kind of things we like with our amenities.”

The hotel is laced in elegance from gorgeous chandeliers to custom linens. The Scheve’s did not leave a detail overlooked.

“[The details] were very important,” said Scheve. “We wanted to make it something very, very special because we are out of the way. It is a small town. We put a lot of thought into the details like the hinges, little things like the drapes, they were custom made. The bedding is custom done. We wanted it done top-notch. We are really happy with how it turned out.”

In total, the P.A. Smith Hotel features 10 staterooms.

Beyond the original structure of the hotel, they added onto the building next door by utilizing the oldest building in Grimes County, which will be home to the speakeasy and penthouse suite.

Scheve says the hotel is perfect for hosting corporate events and weddings.

For food and beverage, the P.A. Smith will have a coffee shop and restaurant. The coffee shop, Louisa’s Cache is open now on temporary hours. Coffee will be served all day. Beer and wine will be served from 10 a.m. to close.

Monday and Tuesday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Thursday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday Closed

The restaurant, The Red Board Tavern, is two doors down from the hotel and is set to open soon. Click here to learn more.

The History of The P.A. Smith Hotel

Widow Lousia Loftin funded the original building in the 1860s and met and married Philip Aurene “P.A.” Smith, according to the P.A. Smith Hotel. The sandstone hotel functioned for about a decade but closed after Louisa died of yellow fever, said Scheve.

Click here to learn more about its long-standing history.

The P.A. Smith is located at 111 Railroad Street in Navasota.

