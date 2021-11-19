Advertisement

Texas A&M to unveil statue of Matthew Gaines Friday

Students believe the statue will help re-shape the campus culture and conversations.
By Caleb Britt
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University will soon unveil a new statue that has been years in the making.

Many students have wanted a Matthew Gaines statue since the 90s, according to Cole Murphy, The Matthew Gaines Society external co-chair.

Matthew Gaines was born into slavery but eventually became a state senator who represented the 16th District in the Texas legislature during reconstruction.

Gaines’ statue will be unveiled Friday, Nov. 19 at 3 p.m. in front of the Student Services Building.

Murphy believes the statue will be groundbreaking.

“We add to the history of Texas A&M and help shift the conversation to show that A&M has been impacted by all different types of people not just a certain type of person,” Murphy said.

The society’s advisor, Sarah Hamilton, said students have been the driving force to making the project happen.

“I think it really helps the history be more inclusive and just more thorough on the campus of Texas A&M,” Hamilton said.

Murphy hopes the statue helps re-shape the campus culture and bring about new conversations.

“I think that’s important for every student to make their own connection with the statue with what it represents,” Murphy said.

One thing Murphy believes it’ll represent is hope.

“The actions we take today and our work now while it may not have immediate impact, years down the line it’s going to transform into something as great as our university,” Murphy said.

For more information on the unveiling, click here.

