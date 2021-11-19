Texas A&M updates COVID-19 vaccine policy

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University has issued new guidance on its COVID-19 vaccine policy to align with President Biden’s federal vaccine mandate.

The mandate requires federal contractors who enter into certain federal contracts after Oct. 15, 2021 to comply with guidance issued by the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force.

“Texas A&M University is currently negotiating contracts or contract amendments with federal agencies that will require compliance with the Task Force’s guidance. The Texas A&M University System has more than $2 billion in federal contracts at risk if we do not comply appropriately with this federal mandate,” the university said in a press release.

The university is starting to implement new measures to comply with the Task Force’s guidance. They will begin identifying employees and facilities that will be subject to the COVID-19 vaccination, masking and physical distancing requirements.

The Texas A&M Human Resources and Organizational Effectiveness Office will notify employees affected by any federal contracts the university signs. That communication also will include information about an application process for requesting an exemption, as well as additional compliance requirements if you do receive an exemption.

