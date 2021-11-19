Advertisement

This weeks Classroom Champion is Sydney Scamardo.

The Mumford High School Senior has a 4.4 grade point average and ranks 1st in her class.
By Paul Durbin
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Classroom Champions, sponsored by American Momentum Bank.

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Sydney Scamardo.

The Mumford High School Senior has a 4.4 grade point average and ranks 1st in her class. Sydney is on the all-A honor roll and a standout member of the student council, 4-H, FFA, and Drama club. Her success in the classroom is driven by her work ethic. “Sydney balances everything because it goes back to her work ethic. She is a very hard worker and she puts a lot of time into seeing to it that she is the best that she can be and everything that she does.” Terri Hooper-Teacher

Sydney is a all-district and 3 time academic All-district selection for basketball and volleyball, who’s leadership and dedication to her teammates is a driving force behind Mumford’s success. “I think the main thing is what rubs off on the others from Syd is that she cares, she cares, she wants every drill to look to the best of our ability. You know, we’re in here right now. She’s probably trying to get a drill organized, and that’s what we’re going to miss we’re going to miss her voice and her presence in the locker room, and on the court.” -Jorge Aguirre: Head Coach Basketball

After graduation Sydney will be attending Texas A&M and will major in health in hopes of becoming a physician’s assistant. On and off the court Sydney feels it is important to try and be a inspiration for others as well as a good teammate. “being an inspiration for others is what I see as important to life, and I was inspired by others to do my best. I just want to do my best. I can inspire others and be competitive with the people around me and just strive to do my best. I love my teammates. They always cheer me on and we are more than just a team, We’re a big family and Mumford’s a small school, so we really learn to appreciate what we’ve got and if families we got then that’s what we have.” said Scamardo

Congratulations to Mumford High School’s, Sydney Scamardo This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!

