Three men indicted for illegal gambling den at Bryan home, according to court records

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Three men have been indicted in Brazos County for allegedly running an illegal gambling operation out of a Bryan home.

Ronald Dunn of Bryan and Khanh Nguyen and Dung Phan of Arlington are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.

Bryan police say 16 video slot machines were seized from a residence on W 18th St.

During an investigation, officers discovered Dunn would direct visitors where to park, Nguyen fixed the machines, and Phan ran the machines.

A fourth man who lived at the home was initially arrested but was not listed in Thursday’s indictments.

