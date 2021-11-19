Advertisement

Your Produce Man live on BVTM: Choosing between fresh, frozen and canned vegetables this Thanksgiving

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ahead of Thanksgiving, “Your Produce Man” Michael Marks joined Brazos Valley This Morning live on KBTX to answer the age-old question: fresh, frozen, or canned–what retains the most nutrients?

“I get that asked a lot,” said Marks. He says the “shelf-life” of a raw, fresh vegetable’s nutrition is 75% of its overall shelf life. For example, if your produce will go bad in four days, it will lose its nutrition in three.

“That’s why fresh is always best fresh,” Marks said. “When you buy it today, eat it today.”

If fresh isn’t a good option for your family or your schedule, use frozen vegetables.

“This corn--when it is picked, it goes in to be flash-frozen within 24 hours, the same day,” said Marks. “So all the nutrients are flash frozen in the frozen vegetables. They stay in there.”

As for canned, Marks says vegetables lose a lot of nutrients in the canning process.

“Every time you heat something, it’s going to lose some of the nutrition,” said Marks.

See the video player for the full conversation live on Brazos Valley This Morning.

