Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Saffron

She’s a sweet girl who loves cuddles, treats and walks.
By Karla Castillo
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Saffron is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for November 19, 2021. She’s a Retriever/Cur, Black-Mouth Mix and shelter employees think she’s between eight and 10 years old.

She’s a very sweet girl who can be shy at first. Saffron loves to cuddle would make a great house companion.

“Saffron loves to spend her days lounging. She lives for a treat and you can tell that she loves to be outdoors and she likes to go on a walk,” said Jennifer Young, Aggieland Humane Society Executive Director. “And Saffron is really special because she actually only has three legs but that does not slow this girl down.”

Saffron is microchipped, spayed and fully vaccinated. If you’re interested in adopting her, you can fill out an application here or in person at the shelter.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

