A&M Consolidated rallies to beat Barbers Hill

By John Wilson
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CYPRESS, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated running back Keshun Thomas scored on a three yard touchdown run with 31 seconds left in the fourth quarter and the Tigers converted a two point conversion to complete a comeback win over Barbers Hill 41-35.

The Tigers led the game 27-14 at the half. Barbers Hill scored the first 21 points of the second half to take a 35-27 lead in the fourth quarter but Consol got two touchdown run from Thomas to retake the lead. Thomas has three rushing touchdowns in the game.

A&M Consolidated quarterback Will Hargett ran for a pair of touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass.

The Tigers advance to the third round of the the playoffs. They will face the winner on the Crosby vs Marshall game that will be played Saturday afternoon at 2:00pm.

