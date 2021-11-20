Bryan police investigate shooting on Chicago Street

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating a shooting on the 900 block of Chicago Street.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Friday. One person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and is in stable condition.

No suspect information has been released. Police say this does not appear to be a random shooting.

Just before 9 pm, officers responded to the 900 block of Chicago Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located one victim with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers provided treatment to the victim who is at the hospital in stable condition at this time. pic.twitter.com/UUCsRdcp1q — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) November 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.