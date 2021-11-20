Advertisement

Bryan police investigate shooting on Chicago Street

900 block of Chicago Street, Bryan
By Kassandra Tucker
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating a shooting on the 900 block of Chicago Street.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Friday. One person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and is in stable condition.

No suspect information has been released. Police say this does not appear to be a random shooting.

