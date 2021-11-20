Checking out the competition: Prarie View

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - For the last home game of the season, Texas A&M welcomes Prarie View A&M to town. Prairie View is taking a quick drive up Highway 6 for this game and will only need 45 minutes to get to Kyle Field.

Prairie View is actually a member of the Texas A&M University system and comes with a lot of history. They’re the second oldest public institution for higher education in Texas and is the first state-supported college in Texas for African Americans.

Their football team is having a great season, they’re currently leading the SWAC west and could even play for their conference championship. But back in the day, Prairie View’s program was a football powerhouse. In 1952 Prairie View football and their coach Billy Nicks were almost unstoppable. They won five Black College National Championships and Nicks was nicknamed the Bear Bryant of Black collegiate athletics.

We can’t talk about Prairie View without talking about the Marching Storm. They’re known for their very fun and high-energy performances. Texas A&M enjoys watching Prairie View’s band so much in 2017 they called and asked them to perform during halftime when they were playing another team. The marching storm has performed during NFL halftime shows and marched in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

ICYMI: Enjoy this classic throwback, In the Mood by the Whispers on this #marchingstormmonday ☔️⛈ pic.twitter.com/78eB5S2eDW — PVAMU Marching Storm (@PVAMUStorm) November 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.