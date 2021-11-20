Advertisement

Collins leads College Station past Frisco Lone Star 55-21

(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team beat Frisco Lone Star 55-21 in the area round of the UIL Class 5A Division I playoffs at Rose Stadium Friday night.

This was a rematch of the 2019 area round when the Rangers beat the Cougars and advanced to the state semifinals that year. This is the first time the Cougars have advanced past the area round of the playoffs since 2017 when they won the state championship.

The Cougars dominated all night on the ground and were led by Marquise Collins who put up 308 yards in 3 quarters of action. Collins had all six of the Cougars’ touchdowns through the first three quarters while he played, three TDs in the first half and three in the 3rd quarter.

Jett Huff threw a touchdown pass to Traylen Suel in the fourth quarter, and Dawson Schremp also kicked two field goals for the Cougars.

The Cougars move on to the regional quarterfinals to take on Frisco Wakeland. The Rangers finish their season with a 9-3 record.

