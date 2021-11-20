Advertisement

Downtown Bryan kicks off the holiday season with its annual “Lights On” event

Christmas tree in Downtown Bryan
Christmas tree in Downtown Bryan(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Downtown Bryan.

Hundreds gathered in Downtown Bryan Friday night to kick off the holiday season by taking in the sights and sounds of Christmas.

Crowds gathered around the Christmas tree and counted down as the switch flipped on and lights illuminated the night sky.

The SFA Middle School band and choir performed Christmas music for attendees as they shopped, took pictures, and enjoyed the evening.

Those attending the event say it was nice to do something festive while spending time with family and neighbors.

“It’s a fun little tradition that Bryan has now, especially with all the development that they brought down here,” said Kara Vance of Bryan. “It’s like I’ve never seen it like this. When I was a kid, it was desolate and like nobody came down here, so it’s really kind of an interesting change to watch it just come to life.”

Many of the shops in Downtown Bryan stayed open later for the big holiday kick-off.

3… 2… 1… Lights On! ✨ The holiday season is officially underway in Historic Downtown Bryan! 🎄 Thank you everyone who helped us turn on the lights at the annual Lights On, presented by West, Webb, Allbritton & Gentry, P.C. Visit destinationbryan.com/holidays for everything you need to know to make the most of this season!

Posted by Destination Bryan, Texas on Friday, November 19, 2021

