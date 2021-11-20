Franklin cruises to 3rd round following 70-6 win over Stockdale

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin Lions (13-0) cruised to their 13th straight win Friday night with a 70-6 win over Stockdale Friday night at John Gupton Stadium.

The Lions used a pair of long touchdown runs from Malcolm Murphy covering 87 yards and 69 yards from Jayden Jackson as they scored 49 unanswered first-half points.

Franklin will face the winner between Riesel/Natalia in the third round next week.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.