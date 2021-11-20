Questions remain after Snook city secretary terminated

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - An unusual situation in the city of Snook has left more questions than answers.

The city released documents showing that the former city secretary, Tammi Bryan, paid the city almost $200,000 in October following her separation from the position. Documents show one cashier’s check for $95,500.17 and another for $100,000.

City officials made the decision to let Bryan go in August due to what they called a lack of confidence.

Snook Mayor John See said he wouldn’t comment on the purpose of the checks because it’s a legal matter.

KBTX requested a copy of Bryan’s separation agreement but has not received those documents.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.