Questions remain after Snook city secretary terminated
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - An unusual situation in the city of Snook has left more questions than answers.
The city released documents showing that the former city secretary, Tammi Bryan, paid the city almost $200,000 in October following her separation from the position. Documents show one cashier’s check for $95,500.17 and another for $100,000.
City officials made the decision to let Bryan go in August due to what they called a lack of confidence.
Snook Mayor John See said he wouldn’t comment on the purpose of the checks because it’s a legal matter.
KBTX requested a copy of Bryan’s separation agreement but has not received those documents.
