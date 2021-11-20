Texas A&M University Police investigate aggravated robbery at Research Park

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities are investigating a report of an aggravated robbery near Research Park Thursday.

According to university police, a male was walking in Research Park on Thursday at approximately 9 p.m. when an unknown suspect attacked him from behind, knocking his phone out of his hand. Officers said the suspect demanded the victim’s phone and wallet. According to reports, the suspect and victim began to fight in which the victim was stabbed in the thigh with an unknown sharp object.

Authorities said the suspect fled the scene, and the victim was able to secure his property. The suspect was described as an unknown male dressed in a dark-colored hoodie.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Baylor Scott & White clinic.

Anyone having information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to contact the Texas A&M University Police Department at 979-845-2345.

Crime Alert – Aggravated Robbery Campus crime alerts and timely warnings to the community comply with the federal... Posted by Texas A&M University Police Department on Friday, November 19, 2021

