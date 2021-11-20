Volunteers continue to make progress on restoring historic Bryan cemetery

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -For over a year, the Come and Take It chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution have spent two Saturdays a month cleaning and restoring the historic Canaan Cemetery in Bryan. Saturday morning, the group continued their efforts.

According to the organization’s website, the Daughters of the American Revolution is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children.

The Canaan Cemetery dates back to the 1870′s and is said to be the final resting place for the predominantly African American farming community of Canaan, including prominent black farmers and veterans. The cemetery lies adjacent to the Texas A&M RELLIS Campus, tucked in a small neighborhood on the corner of Pitts and Kuder Roads.

Volunteers from the community and church organizations picked up trash, pulled weeds, cut and removed downed tree limbs, and much more.

Volunteers say they feel great about the progress being made.

“I feel like I’m doing something worthwhile. It’s improving the community. It’s remembering the dead. It’s remembering those who sacrificed so much, and it’s not that big a sacrifice for us to come out and do some work here to help,” said Layne Westover, Missionary from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

We had a great group of 44 out today! The weather was beautiful and amazing progress was made. The ground was soft... Posted by Canaan Cemetery Cleanup Project on Saturday, November 6, 2021

If you’d like to help out, the next cleanup event is scheduled for Saturday, December 4. The Daughters of the American Revolution will also perform light cleaning and lay wreaths on the graves of veterans on Saturday, December 18, at 8:30 a.m. For more information, click here.

