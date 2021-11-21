Advertisement

Aggie Recap: Prairie View A&M

(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M bounced back Saturday from their loss to Ole Miss last week, crushing Prairie View A&M 52-3.

A&M led 38-0 at half with a combined 3 touchdowns from running back duo Devon Achane and Isaiah Spiller.

With punter Nik Constantinou having to wait until the 4th quarter to punt, Head Coach Jimbo Fisher described Saturday’s offense as efficient.

“Numbers weren’t through the roof, but the efficiency of the carries and the things they did and what they did was very good and started everything off for us perfectly,” exclaimed Fisher. “We were very efficient, running the ball, throwing the ball, and what we had to do. So very proud of the guys for bouncing back.”

The Aggies’ defense held the Panthers’ offense to just seven yards passing on the day. They also added a score on defense. Rising star Antonio Johnson sacked Jawon Pass causing a fumble which Aaron Hansford scooped up and ran 17 yards for a touchdown.

“Oh, man, Jesus Christ, y’all got a very, very talented player in Antonio Johnson. I’m sure he’s ready to carry the torch and handle this the way he should handle it,” said senior safety Leon O’Neal.

For the A&M seniors it was their last time playing at Kyle Field, senior Kicker Seth Small went out on a high note breaking Texas A&M’s all-time scoring record.

“You come to Texas A&M because of the fraternity of specialists that are here. And to be mention in that conversation, it feels amazing,” said Small.

A&M will next meet LSU on November 27th in Baton Rouge in the last game of the regular season.

“The next challenge is LSU now. We got to go play a game and got to be as perfect as a defense should be. We got too many phenomenal players to not win this football game,” said O’Neal.

“I just want to tell everybody we still not done. We’ve have a whole lot of football to play, and we going to finish,” exclaimed Jahmir Johnson.

