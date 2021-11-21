Aggies Open Maui Invitational Against Wisconsin

LAS VEGAS – Texas A&M men’s basketball begins play at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational against Wisconsin at 1 p.m. Monday at Michelob Ultra Arena inside Mandalay Bay.

The Aggies enter the illustrious tournament with a 4-0 ledger after a dominant 73-39 victory over Houston Baptist on Wednesday. The 34-point victory marks the largest A&M win since 2017 and the 39 points allowed is the fewest since allowing 38 to Texas Tech in 2012. Four Aggies scored in double figures and Aaron Cash registered his first-career double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Henry Coleman III leads the team in scoring at 12.5 points per game and is second in rebounding at 5.8. Tyrece Radford is second with 11.3 points per game and tops the team with 6.8 rebounds per game. Quenton Jackson and Marcus Williams are tied for third in scoring at 10.8 points.

Texas A&M is competing in the Maui Invitational for just the second time in program history. The Maroon & White previously played in the 1994 edition where they fell in their first two games before defeating Chaminade, 73-52. Head coach Buzz Williams has participated in the Maui Invitational once as a head coach, leading Marquette to a 2-1 record in 2012.

Wisconsin enters the fray with a 2-1 record and are coming off a 63-58 defeat to Providence on Monday. Brad Davison leads the Badgers offensively with 16.0 points per game, and Johnny Davis is second with 15.0 points per contest.

The Aggies and Badgers have met once on the hardwood with Wisconsin coming away with a 71-69 victory in Albuquerque on Dec. 28, 1984.

The game can be seen on ESPN2 with Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas on the call. Additionally fans can listen to Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton the Texas A&M Sports Network, locally on 94.5 FM and 1620 AM.

