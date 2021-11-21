Bryan church gives to families in need

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Westminster Presbyterian Church held its second annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway Saturday. The recipients were able to register beforehand and pick up their meal(s) in a drive-thru format.

Jessica McDonald, a church employee and special events team member, said it has been a hard year for many people in the Brazos Valley.“There are more people than you would think that are suffering from hunger, that need just a little bit of a break over this holiday break,” says McDonald.

The church served over 100 people and gave six meals per family. Noel McDonald, Jessica McDonald’s daughter, said she hopes people drove away with more than just a meal. “I think that it will lighten their day and that they’ll feel more happy and give them something bright this Thanksgiving,” says McDonald.

Throughout her time serving others, Noel McDonald has learned to be more thankful.“I think it’s important so that we can grow up to help and learn all these new and interesting aspects of our culture,” says McDonald

